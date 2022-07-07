Teen will represent Toledo in national sailing competition

Mallory Dietsch will compete against other sailors in Michigan next month.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — 16-year-old Mallory Dietsch will be competing against sailors from across the country at the Chubb U.S. Junior Championship next month.

She qualified after finishing in the top two in the local U.S. Sailing competition. Dietsch has been sailing for 10 years and wants to get her captain's license after graduating high school.

"It's like my hobby, it’s what I do, it's my sport," Dietsch said. "I don't do volleyball, I don't do soccer, I've never done any of that. I have just always had sailing."

She participated in her first sailing competition around the age of 9. Since then, she has competed in many other competitions, including one in Italy.

“It’s really nice to meet new people who like what you do and do the same thing as you,” said Dietsch, who attends Toledo School for the Arts.

Her mother, Leslie Dietsch, is very proud of her and thinks she can go far with her talent.

"She's very competitive and she will do everything that she can, within the rules and within safety guidelines of course, to get to the front of the pack," her mother said.

Dietsch will do what she can to be prepared physically and mentally for the national competition. Many of the other sailors in the national competition get more practice because of the weather.

“A lot of these other competitors are from Florida or California, so they’re racing all-year round,” she said.

Her mother said she’s very determined and “as soon as the ice breaks [in the spring], she wants to be out on the water.”