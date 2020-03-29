DETROIT — The TCF Center in Detroit is going to be turned into a temporary alternate care facility to handle an influx of patients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made the recommendation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which she approved on Sunday. The construction of the field hospital will be funded by FEMA, after the state's major disaster declaration was approved over the weekend.

The temporary healthcare facility will have about 900 beds. The TCF Center, formerly called Cobo Hall, will provide about 250,000 square feet of space for patients and medical personnel.

The converted space will be split into two floors, to separate patients based on the severity of their illness. Construction will begin in about 24 to 36 hours after contracts are completed.

"We are proud to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA, and the TCF Center to expand capacity in Detroit. By mobilizing quickly to construct a large alternate care facility in Detroit, we can help save lives," said Whitmer.

Southeast Michigan has been hit hard by COVID-19, with the Detroit metro area reporting 83% of the positive cases in the state. This week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said some hospitals in that region are nearing capacity. A top health official also warned that the situation in Detroit could get worse.

As of Sunday, Michigan reported about 5,500 cases.

The Army Corps of Engineers is assessing sites across the state to determine if they could be adapted into temporary field hospitals. So far, they have performed 15 site visits. This included the TCF Center, the Detroit Pistons Performance Center, two dorms and Wayne State University.

Grand Valley State University is also preparing its health sciences building to be an alternate care facility.

The Detroit Auto Show announced on Saturday that the June event has been canceled both out of a concern for coronavirus and because the TCF Center is being turned into a hospital.

