Talking after tragedies: Building trust and helping children process difficult news

Therapists say research shows people do better in the long-term if they have someone to talk to at home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Your kids may seem to be struggling with the news of this recent shooting, or they may not say anything at all.

Therapists say they react in all sorts of ways.

Your child could be scared to go to school, especially if there's a threat. It's important to check in and give them a place to express themselves and all of their emotions.

Or, if they're worried their friend might do something violent, give them a trusted person to tell, even if it's not you.

One therapist advises talking to your kids about the recent shooting, even if they haven't brought it up to you.

"They very likely know what's going on already. You know, lots of things thrive in darkness. Depression thrives in darkness, fear thrives in darkness, sadness thrives in darkness, all these things, anxiety thrives in darkness," said Sara Elias with the Willow Center.