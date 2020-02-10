Launch or get off the pot: NASA sends $23 million toilet into space

The Northrop Grumman rocket was supposed to launch on Thursday, but NASA scrapped liftoff at the last minute because of some sort of equipment problem.

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Second time's a charm for NASA.

The space agency successfully launched an Antares rocket from Wallops Island on Friday night. The Northrop Grumman rocket was supposed to launch on Thursday, but NASA scrapped liftoff at the last minute because of some sort of equipment problem.

Among the rocket's cargo destined for the International Space Station: a $23 million titanium toilet.

What makes this new toilet so special is its compact size: it's barely 100 pounds. It's also better suited for women. Space station astronauts will try out the new toilet for a few months before it's open for regular business.

NASA considers this a good shakedown before another one of these toilets flies to the moon with astronauts in another few years.

The rocket lifted off at 9:16 p.m. and was visible to people looking to the skies in Hampton Roads.