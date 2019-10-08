NAPOLEON, Ohio — A masked man entered the Walmart in Napoleon on Friday morning just after 9 a.m.

Officials say 33-year-old Bryan Gonzalez was also wearing camouflage clothing and had on a backpack. Upon entering the store, he proceeded to enter the restroom.

His entrance caused concern for some of the shoppers.

At the time, Henry County Sheriff, Mike Bodenbender happened to be getting personal items there.

The Sheriff was alerted by some shoppers and was the first person to make contact with Gonzalez before Napoleon Police arrived at the scene.

Upon Bodenbender making contact, Gonzalez refused to follow commands and physically resisted when the Sheriff attempted to take the suspect into custody.

Napoleon Police said although it was a scare, there is nothing for the people of Napoleon to be worried about.

"He didn't make any threats while he was there. He was unarmed, just when approached by the sheriff he was uncooperative and refused to assist the sheriff in the investigation as to what was going on," said Administrative Lieutenant for Napoleon Police, Edward Legg.

According to a press release, Gonzalez was charged with resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Napoleon Police say only personal items were found inside the backpack. At this time it is unclear as to why Gonzalez was wearing a mask.

In the wake of the Dayton shooting and others around the country, people spoke with WTOL about being more alert when it comes to being in populated areas.

"I guess with things like that you cant let it scare you too much. This is all we have here, so for someone to come in and do something like that, that's insane. I'm not afraid but I'm definitely on high alert and i'll definitely watching around making sure everything's okay," said Walmart shopper, Justin McGough.

Officials say Gonzalez has been in prison in the past and is a registered sex offender.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio where he is awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court.