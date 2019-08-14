FINDLAY, Ohio — A major interchange construction project in Findlay has made a big step toward completion.

The support beams of the new US 68 - State Route 15 bridge over Lima Avenue were put in place in Hancock County Wednesday.

The nine 94-foot beams weigh 150,000 pounds each and are expected to be all in place either by the end of Wednesday or early Thursday.

Then, it will take about another month and a half of work to get ready to begin building the base for the road deck of the bridge.

This project is part of the overall I-75 widening project through Hancock County.

Once complete, Lima Avenue traffic will flow efficiently with on/off traffic through a dog bone double roundabout design.

Crews knew they needed to get the bridge built before it got too late into construction season, because for neighbors in the area, they have been cut off from easy access into town while the construction has been ongoing since 2017.

"This is critical for our interim completion for Lima Avenue in this area of the project. So, if this was delayed any further, it probably would have pushed back the opening day of this project," said Ryan Bair, project manager for ODOT district 1.

If all goes well with the weather, the plan is to reopen the overpass to partial traffic, and the Lima Avenue underpass by the end of the year.