TOLEDO, Ohio — Students at Toledo Public School (TPS) came together at the Toledo Zoo to discuss ways that they can make a change in both their schools and in the school district.

The 2019 Student Voice Forum is the second forum that TPS has held.

Students from each TPS school would choose one issue they see in their school and brainstorm ways to change it over the coming year.

These issues ranged from bullying, drugs, and cliques; things that aren't always talked about, but these students want that to change.

"A lot of people, they just keep their mouth shut and go on about their day and having us here, we can speak for them and we can change things and it'll be better for them," said one TPS student, Tilina Lucas.

Students told WTOL, they hope by doing this they are able to show their classmates that change is possible and it will make the school better.

Students used S.M.A.R.T. goals to focus on how to make their changes. S.M.A.R.T. stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Timely.

By collaborating with their classmates and students from other schools, everyone was able to have an input on fostering change.

The forum isn't one-sided either, administration is able to help with change as well.

"It gives us new ideas because often, the generational gap is there.. so when we listen to what they need, then we can better serve them and remove barriers for their success," said TPS Administrator, Treva Jeffries.

The belief is that this forum will create leaders and change the ways TPS students interact with one another. Following the forum, the students will go back and begin implementing their goals at their respective schools.

Officials tell us there will be two more student voice forums for the 2019-2020 school year, one in January and one in May.