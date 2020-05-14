LANSING, Mich. — Protesters gathered in the rain at the Michigan State Capitol building Thursday, May 14 for a rally against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order.

The demonstration started at 9 a.m. and is expected to last until 1 p.m.

Michigan State Police tweeted around the start time that protesters began to gather and the crowd was about 150 people. They had "no issues to report." The Associated Press said the demonstration was smaller Thursday morning than previous rallies, at least initially.

It was organized by Michigan United for Liberty, who said the purpose of the demonstration is to convey to lawmakers, officials and the public that "the people of Michigan will passionately defend our freedom and prosperity."

"We protest Governor Whitmer's grossly unconstitutional and extremely destructive executive orders," the conservative activist group said in a Wednesday statement released to Twitter.

Michigan United for Liberty has sued Whitmer and organized or participated in several protests since early April, the Associated Press said. Though state police described the last demonstration as peaceful overall, lawmakers from both parties criticized some protesters for intimidating and threatening tactics.

PHOTOS: Protesters in Lansing on May 14 A protester raises his fist during a rally against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A protester carries his rifle during a rally against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters hold signs during a rally against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters hold a sign showing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a rally against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A protester carries an American flag while wearing a gas mask during a rally at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. People angry over Michigan's coronavirus stay-at-home order protested outside the state Capitol on Thursday, braving heavy rain to call for business owners to reopen in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A protester raises his fist at the doors of the State Capitol during a rally against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters hold signs during a rally against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) A protester wears a gas mask and carries an American flag during a rally in response to Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Protesters hold an American flag during a rally against Michigan’s coronavirus stay-at-home order at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The state's Democratic attorney general has said the will be enforced at Thursday's rally, including if protesters brandish their guns or ignore police directives.

Michigan State Police tweeted a reminder Thursday morning that despite the rally happening outside the building, the Capitol is actually closed. The house and Senate are not in session.

"Some legislators are holding office hours by appointment," MSP explained. "So there will be some persons entering the building."

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

