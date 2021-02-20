Whitmer signs order to ensure adequate propane distribution

The order Saturday temporarily suspends restrictions on commercial driver hours to allow the immediate delivery of energy to homes and businesses.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order declaring a Michigan state of energy emergency to ensure adequate propane distribution over the coming days.

It exempts motor carriers and drivers transporting propane and heating oil from compliance with maximum weekly driving and on-duty limits.