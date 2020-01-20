LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to make good on a campaign promise.

She's planning to make another big push for funding to fix Michigan's roads and bridges.

It was a major part of her platform during her election campaign, but her previous proposal of a gas tax to fix the roads didn't go very far.

In the past she's asked for $2.5-billion in the budget to address the roads.

Now, Governor Whitmer's new plan might trim some of the funding requests.

Whitmer will present her budget on February 6th.

