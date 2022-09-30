Ohio to increase minimum wage in 2023

Ohio employees will see an increase from the 2022 minimum wage of $9.30 per hour.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In accordance with Ohio Constitutional Amendment II-34 passed by Ohio voters in November 2006, the state of Ohio will increase its minimum wage in 2023 by the rate of inflation.

Since 2009, the federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour; states may raise their wages higher than that, but may not go lower. In 2022, Ohio's minimum wage was $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees, and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, employers in Ohio must pay their employees at minimum $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 for tipped employees.

The increase isn't without exceptions. The increase only applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of $371,000 per year. Small businesses making less than the minimum may pay employees the federal minimum wage, or $7.25 per hour.

The minimum annual gross income for businesses was also increased to reflect the increase in minimum wage. In 2022, the state minimum wage only applied to businesses making more than $342,000.

Additionally, employees aged 14 and 15 may also be paid the federal minimum wage, regardless of the business's gross income.

In 2022, Ohio had the 24th highest minimum wage out of all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. Washington D.C. has the highest minimum wage at $16.10 per hour. Conversely, employees in George and Wyoming can make as little as $5.15 per hour if employed by businesses exempt from the Fair Labor Standards Act.