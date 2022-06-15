x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

US Coast Guard: 3 people rescued from waters of Lake Erie near Vermilion, search continues for 1 missing person

Coast Guard members from Lorain along with a helicopter from Detroit are currently searching for the fourth person missing in the water.

More Videos

VERMILION, Ohio — Three people have been rescued from the waters of Lake Erie off of Vermilion, but the search continues for a fourth person missing.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a call came at around 4:30 p.m. reporting that four people were in the water off the shores of Showse Park in Vermilion. 

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

Police in Vermilion were able to rescue three of the people and get them safely to shore. 

Coast Guard members from Lorain along with a helicopter from Detroit are currently searching for the fourth person missing in the water. 

According to the Coast Guard, all four people were swimmers. There were no boats involved in the incident. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for more details as they develop.

More Headlines:

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? Download the free WKYC app and get updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.

Paid Advertisement