US Coast Guard: 3 people rescued from waters of Lake Erie near Vermilion, search continues for 1 missing person

Coast Guard members from Lorain along with a helicopter from Detroit are currently searching for the fourth person missing in the water.

VERMILION, Ohio — Three people have been rescued from the waters of Lake Erie off of Vermilion, but the search continues for a fourth person missing.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a call came at around 4:30 p.m. reporting that four people were in the water off the shores of Showse Park in Vermilion.

Police in Vermilion were able to rescue three of the people and get them safely to shore.

According to the Coast Guard, all four people were swimmers. There were no boats involved in the incident.

