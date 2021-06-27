Carbon monoxide intoxication contributed to University of Cincinnati sophomore from Strongsville's drowning, coroner reports

Ally Sidloski, a soccer player for the University of Cincinnati, died in May on East Fork Lake in Batavia Township, Ohio.

CINCINNATI — On Friday, the cause of death for Allyson Sidloski, the University of Cincinnati soccer player from Strongsville who died while boating near Cincinnati in May, was revealed by the officials.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner's Officer, Sidloski had extremely high levels of carbon monoxide in her blood at the time of her drowning.

"It is my opinion, based on the autopsy findings and the information available to me at the time of the autopsy that the cause of death is drowning and the contributory cause of death is carbon monoxide intoxication," Hamilton County Deputy Coroner Russell L. Uptegrove writes in the report obtained 3News.

A representative for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in May that Sidloski was last seen hanging onto the swim platform of a boat before disappearing into the water, and confirmed to WLWT, 3News' sister station in Cincinnati, that the Strongsville-native likely inhaled carbon monoxide from the boat which caused her to slip into the water.

Within days of Sidloski's death, a GoFundMe page was created to help the family dedicate scholarships for young athletes like their daughter and sister.

"Our Angel Ally touched the lives of so many people. We would like to help her legacy live on by creating scholarships in her name," the GoFundMe's description reads. The current total stands at just over $108,000.

Sidloski was a four-year player at Strongsville High School, as well as a player on the University of Cincinnati's women's team before her untimely death. She was just 21-years-old.