OHIO, USA — A new weekly claim filing process is being implemented for Ohioans who have been approved to receive unemployment benefits.

Starting Sunday, April 26, those filing weekly claims are asked to do so on a designated day of the week based on the first letter of their last name.

Here is a look at the schedule put forth by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services:

ODJFS

The move is an effort to streamline claims processing and expedite payments.

To ensure the fastest processing time possible, claimants should also set their correspondence preference to “electronic,” as opposed to U.S. mail.

“The new process will help relieve pressure on our system so that claims can be filed more easily and paid more quickly,” ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall said. “Once a claim is processed, payment can be made by direct deposit within three business days.”

SUBMITTING APPLICATIONS

Ohioans can submit initial applications for benefits at any time.

ODJFS leaders encourage people to apply online at unemployment.ohio.gov.

Those without internet access or who need assistance can file by phone at 877- OHIO-JOB (1-877-644-6562) or TTY at 888-642-8203, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays.

First-time applicants should be prepared to provide their name and Social Security number as listed on their Social Security card and, if they are unemployed as a result of COVID-19, the mass-layoff number 2000180.

For answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19-related unemployment claims, CLICK HERE.

CARES Act

Last week, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the additional $600 payments for unemployment beneficiaries promised by the federal CARES Act should begin to be processed at the end of this week.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Unemployed Ohioans wait, and wait, for checks from state

RELATED: WATCH LIVE: Ohio Coronavirus Update April 21 | 13,725 total cases reported by ODH

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit https://www.wtol.com/coronavirus-covid-19 for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus