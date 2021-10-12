x
Trump allies call for 'audit' of 2020 results in Michigan

About 300 people gathered outside the Michigan State Capitol building Tuesday to call for a “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election.
Rally-goers protest at the Michigan State Capitol Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. The event, organized by a group called Election Integrity Fund and Force, is demanding a "forensic audit" of the state's 2020 presidential election results. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — About 300 people gathered outside the Michigan State Capitol building to call for a “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election as speakers repeated former President Donald Trump's false assertions that the election was stolen. 

Michigan is one of a handful of battleground states where Trump allies continue to demand further review of the election. 

Speakers included Trump-backed candidates for Michigan offices: Secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo and attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno. 

Election officials and others including a Republican-led legislative committee have concluded that there was no widespread or systemic fraud in Michigan.

