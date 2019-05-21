Sometimes chocolate and wine is all you need to feel fine.

So why not get them both together?

And when I say together, I mean really together - like, the chocolate is on the wine bottle.

Bliss in a Bottle believes the right chocolate and wine (and other alcoholic beverages) paired together creates "taste explosions" to your taste buds and enhances the drinking experience of each bottle.

Which is why you can enjoy you wine, bourbon or ale with chocolate you can chip right off the bottle and eat while you drink whatever is inside.

Some especially delicious-sounding combinations include Cupcake Moscato D'Asti, Buckeye State Scarlet Soda and Canella Peach Bellini.

And get ready to feel really special - the bottles are only available to be shipped in five states, and Ohio is one of them!

Even cooler is the fact that there are also year-round and seasonal locations that can also be found in Ohio, too - one of the seasonal locations being right in our backyard at Franklin Park Mall!

Those 45 other states must be so jealous.

Order yours here.