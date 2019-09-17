CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are showing fans that "they'll be there for you" this season in two ways: a solid 23-3 win against the New York Jets Monday night and their amazing mashup of the 'Friends' theme song.

The Browns posted this video on Twitter last night after beating the Jets.

In it, players such as Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and Damarious Randall take part in acting out their version of the iconic beginning to one of the most popular shows of all time.

Even if you're not a Browns fan, you have to admit this is pretty good.