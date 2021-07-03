Suspect charged after man's body found inside bin at Alum Creek State Park

According to authorities, Timothy Burney Baldrick, 43, of Columbus, was taken into custody without incident at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s County announced Saturday a suspect is charged in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in a bin at Alum Creek State Park in late June.

Authorities were first called to the area north of Cheshire Road and east of Africa Road the morning of June 28 after a kayaker found the bin and reported what was believed to be a human leg inside.

The body was identified as 37-year-old Timothy Robert Marcum of Columbus.

Though the final autopsy report will not be completed for several weeks, the sheriff's office said initial findings indicate the cause of death as an apparent gunshot wound.

According to authorities, Timothy Burney Baldrick, 43, of Columbus, was taken into custody without incident at 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Baldrick is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.