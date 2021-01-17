Protesters gather outside Ohio Statehouse

Most of the groups left a few hours after first gathering around noon.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Ohio National Guard are at the Statehouse Sunday because of planned armed protests ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden this week.

As of around noon, about 50 protesters were at the Statehouse.

By 2:30 p.m. most of the people had left.

Some people who gathered at the Statehouse told 10TV they did not support President Donald Trump. A Black Lives Matter flag was seen in the crowd as well.

A spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol said as of around 2:20 p.m., no arrests had been made and the protest had been peaceful.

Columbus police officers and Ohio state troopers have also been patrolling the area.

Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Tom Quinlan have advised people not to come downtown.

COTA has also rerouted its downtown bus lines because of the protest.