COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 200 vehicles will be up for bid this Saturday.

This is through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services’ (DAS) and is part of the state's largest surplus vehicle auction of the year.

Public auctions are the last step in the state's surplus program. State agencies declare property as surplus when it's damaged, or at the end of its life cycle for government use.

Property can include items seized by law enforcement officials as well as items surrendered to the TSA by airline passengers during security screenings. The property is then made available to other state agencies, state higher education facilities, tax-supported agencies, municipal corporations and other political subdivisions of the state, including public schools. Everything left over is sold at public auctions like this one.

All vehicles are sold “as-is” with no warranties. Bidders are advised to search for operation and safety information published by the manufacturer, including recalls. All vehicles must be paid in full the day of the auction. Cash, credit and debit cards (Discover, MasterCard and Visa) are accepted. There is a 3% service fee on all credit and debit card transactions. Buyers are reminded that temporary tags are not issued at state surplus vehicle auctions.

Vehicles may be inspected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 18. However, vehicles may only be started between 8 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The auction will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at the DAS General Services Division headquarters, 4200 Surface Road, Columbus, 43228. The gate opens at 8 a.m. and the auction begins at 9 a.m.

The lot will remain open until 5 p.m. on the day of the auction. To view the vehicles up for bid, head over to the DAS website.

