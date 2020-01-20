Annual fees that allow unlimited access to Michigan's state parks is rising by $1.

Starting March 1, it will cost $12 for the Recreation Passport when it's bought with one's license plate registration renewal.

It's the first fee increase in seven years. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources attributes the fee change to a provision in the law that ensures the funding source keeps pace with inflation.

The fee will be $17 when a passport is purchased at state parks, DNR customer service centers or at a secretary of state branch outside the vehicle registration renewal process.

