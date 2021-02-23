State Controlling Board approves funding for vulnerable populations

Money is going to veterans and other groups.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Controlling Board approved several requests Tuesday for funding to support vulnerable populations in the state.

The Ohio Department of Health will receive $68,967 to contract with the U.S. Census Bureau to sample an additional 5,205 households for the 2021 National Survey of Children's Health. The survey produces data on physical, emotional, and behavior health of children.

The board also approved $99,405.56 for the Department of Veterans Services to continue measures to maintain low COVID-19 infection rates and care for veterans at Ohio Veterans' homes.

Additionally, $4 million was approved for the Ohio Department of Medicaid to support the multi-system Youth Custody Relinquishment Program's goals of providing technical assistance to children and families with multi-system needs.

Rep. Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo) made the announcement.