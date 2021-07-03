Sheriff's office: Man now faces murder charge after body discovered in Alum Creek State Park last week

Timothy Baldrick is already charged with the abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of 37-year-old Timothy Robert Marcum.

A man is charged with murder as well as other charges in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in a bin at Alum Creek State Park in late June, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Baldrick is already charged with the abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of 37-year-old Timothy Robert Marcum of Columbus.

The sheriff's office added the murder charge Wednesday evening after they say detectives found more evidence this week.

According to a complaint with the Delaware Common Pleas Court, Baldrick shot and killed Marcum between June 22 and June 28.

Authorities were first called to the area north of Cheshire Road and east of Africa Road the morning of June 28 after a kayaker found the bin and reported what was believed to be a human leg inside.

The body was identified as Marcum.

Baldrick was arrested on July 3 on the original charges and is in the Delaware County jail.

He is currently charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.