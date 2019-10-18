COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ever wonder what it's like to have the esteemed honor of dotting the "i" for The Best Damn Band In The Land?

Wonder no more.

The Ohio State University Marching Band shared a point-of-view video on Facebook of Adam Brott, who wore a camera so fans could have a front row seat to see what it's like to be in the band and to dot the "i" during "Script Ohio."

WBNS says this has been a staple of the marching band since 1936.

Usually the band chooses a fourth or fifth-year sousaphone player to dot the "i" but OSU has had non-band members preform the honor in special occasions.

Notable non-members of the band who have dotted the "i" are Bob Hope, Woody Hayes and Jack Nicklaus.