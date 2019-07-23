Seat belt use is on the rise for Michiganders, according to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

The office says 94.4 percent of people are wearing seat belts this year compared to 93.4 percent in 2018.

These numbers were obtained through a study conduction by Michigan State University.

Since the state’s all-time belt use record of 97.9 percent in 2009, use declined to 93 percent in 2013. With the increase to 94.4 percent, Michigan’s use rate is the highest it has been since 2016.

Officials say every one-percent increase in seat belt use means an estimated fewer 10 traffic deaths and 100 fewer serious injuries.

“Traffic safety programs like Click It or Ticket are meant to reduce traffic deaths and lessen the impact of injuries,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “This campaign continues to remind motorists about Michigan’s lifesaving seat belt law. While the numbers are slowly heading in a positive direction, the goal is to keep moving toward zero deaths on our roadways.”

Officials say 19 people died on Michigan roadways since last week, making a total of 493 fatalities this year.

In addition, 142 more were seriously injured, according to the Michigan State Police.

The nationwide seat belt use rate was 89.6 percent in 2018.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requires states to conduct annual seat belt observation surveys to determine belt usage.