BOSTON, Massachusetts — Beer company Samuel Adams has teamed up with The Greg Hill Foundation to bring aid to restaurant workers across the state.

In one week, nearly $500,000 has already been distributed to workers through the Greg Hill Foundation, and the two companies hope to bring even more support to workers across the country.

Following the success of the Massachusetts launch in mid-March, Samuel Adams is donating over $2 million to kickstart funding in 20 states, including Ohio.

The states where workers are eligible for funding are:

Arizona

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Massachusetts

Maine

Michigan

North Carolina

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

In a press release, the companies released this joint statement:

"During these unprecedented times when many establishments are forced to close their doors for the greater good of our community, Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation recognize those who will take the biggest hit and offer our support. We stand with and want to extend a toast to the restaurant workers who have had our backs for so many years, from serving our favorite beers to celebrating life’s precious moments with us."

With a coalition of chef advisors, leaders with Samuel Adams and The Greg Hill Foundation are working to provide as many $1,000 grants as possible.

To qualify for grant assistance, you must satisfy all of the following requirements:

Completed application form in employed state

Full-time restaurant employee (Min. 30 hours/week, can be multiple restaurants)

Employed for three months or longer at the same location

Worked in a restaurant, bar, cafe or nightclub

Submit the last two pay stubs received

Donations and applications will be accepted starting Friday, April 3 through April 24.

To join in on donating, or to apply for a grant, CLICK HERE.

