Pig ear dog treats are linked to salmonella infections in humans in 27 states.

Ohio and Michigan are included.

The infections have spread since CDC launched an investigation earlier this month; 13 states were affected at that time.

CBS News says 93 people have been affected, with 20 of those having to go to the hospital after Pet Supplies Plus recalled bulk pig ears in more than 400 of their stores in 33 states.

CBS reports the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development tested the pig ears sold by Pet Supplies Plus and discovered the product in one of their stores tested positive for salmonella.

Humans can get salmonella by handling animals with the infection or the infected pig ears.

Anyone who purchased the pig ears should throw them away.

The CDC offers these tips when for staying healthy while feeding your pets:

- Always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water right after handling pet food or treats, including pig ears.

- When possible, store pet food and treats away from where human food is stored or prepared and away from the reach of young children.

- Don’t use your pet’s feeding bowl to scoop food. Use a clean, dedicated scoop, spoon, or cup.

- Always follow any storage instructions on pet food bags or containers.