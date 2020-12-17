Latta requests Congressional inquiry into USPS Michigan Metroplex, aims to keep NW Ohio processing within the state

Rep. Bob Latta (D-OH) claims the facility in Pontiac is responsible for delays in mail delivery, lost or discarded mail pieces and "other failures."

TOLEDO, Ohio — Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH) has called for an official Congressional inquiry into the mail processing operations of the USPS Michigan Metroplex facility in Pontiac, in an effort to transfer the duties for northwest Ohio processing back to a facility within the state.

In a letter sent to House Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney on Tuesday, Latta claimed that the current arrangement with the Pontiac Metroplex has caused delays in mail delivery, lost or discarded mail pieces and "other failures."

"For too long, the Michigan Metroplex has failed in its duty to provide adequate mail processing services for my constituents in northwest Ohio and I believe Congress must intervene," Latta said in the letter.

Latta claimed the "lack of dependable delivery services" has resulted in late billing payments and subsequent fees for his constituents, delays for judicial proceedings, reputational and monetary harm to small businesses and the violation of the right to vote.

"I have tried to bring these concerns to USPS officials, including in Michigan, northern Ohio and Washington, D.C., with the hope that they could be addressed and remedied; unfortunately the responses I have received have been mixed at best," he said.

Latta specifically cited concerns leading up to the 2020 General Election, in which processing for northwest Ohio was temporarily switched from the Pontiac facility to the Cleveland Mail Processing Plant. He claimed people saw noticeable improvements in the delivery of their mail and the region did not "see a repeat of 2016," during which, Latta said, hundreds of absentee ballots were lost.

Latta is now pushing to make the switch permanent, keeping the sorting and processing of northwest Ohio's mail within Ohio.

"I attempted to set up a conference call with officials from USPS to make this request but was told that no one would speak with me so that I could relay the will of my constituents," the letter read. "This is gravely concerning because it indicates to me and to my constituents that USPS officials are not serious about hearing and addressing our concerns, nor do they believe that they should be accountable to America's elected representatives."