Bodycam footage shows officers clearing group that breached Columbus police headquarters

Columbus police said protesters forced their way through locked doors at the headquarters. One man is accused of assaulting an officer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police used pepper spray on a group of people who briefly breached outer doors at the Columbus Division of Police's downtown headquarters Tuesday night.

Columbus police said protesters forced their way through locked doors at the headquarters. One man is accused of assaulting an officer, striking him with a wooden club.

Hunter Mattin, 20, was charged with aggravated burglary. Police are reviewing video to identify additional suspects.

Columbus police released body camera footage that shows officers clearing the building.

Mattin holding club, mug shot. pic.twitter.com/lt04NDGzWq — Columbus Department of Public Safety (@ColumbusSafety) April 14, 2021

The break-in followed a largely peaceful vigil and protest earlier in the evening.

Protesters Tuesday invoked an officer-involved shooting earlier in the week at St. Ann's hospital as well as the killing of other Black men by police nationally, including the Sunday shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther backed the protesters' cause but denounced the attempt by a few to later enter police headquarters.