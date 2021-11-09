Mother of Ohio State student injured in shooting on campus hours after OSU football game ended

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The mother of an Ohio State University student is recovering after being shot in the leg Saturday afternoon outside Drinko Hall on High Street on the campus, according to Ohio State Public Safety.
The woman received medical aid from bystanders until law enforcement and medics arrived at the scene. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and her condition was described as stable.
The woman was walking south from West 12th Avenue along the campus side of High Street with four people. As she walked past a bus shelter near Drinko Hall, the victim heard a loud bang or gunshot. She looked down at her right leg and saw that she had been shot.
A Buckeye Alert was sent out around 5:30 p.m. alerting people to avoid High Street near Drinko Hall as police investigated the incident.
Police are looking for two suspects who ran east away from the campus area.
According to officials, there was no interaction between the victim and the suspects.
An alert sent out describes the two suspects as two Black males, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Both suspects were wearing dark clothing.
Campus police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 614-292-2121.