Police: Pepper spray used as protesters force their way inside Columbus police headquarters

One person has been detained, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People protesting the deaths of Black people by law enforcement officers were able to briefly get inside Columbus Division of Police Headquarters Tuesday night.

Members of the group were at Mayme Moore Park earlier in the evening for a vigil and balloon release.

Then, a crowd of about 50 demonstrators gathered outside police headquarters and marched around the immediate area.

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua said the event was peaceful until the group came back to headquarters.

Fuqua said some of them become aggressive and started to pull on the doors, which were locked to the public, getting past the first set.

Police asked the demonstrators to leave and Fuqua said they pepper-sprayed at least one officer.

Lt. Tim Myers told 10TV a sergeant was hit with a stick during the incident and is being evaluated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers also used pepper spray, Fuqua said.

People at the scene told 10TV they were hit with the spray.

The Lantern, the Ohio State University student newspaper, posted video to Twitter of when the protesters were inside the door.

A short time later, people can be seen running from the building and were screaming for water.

Protesters have gotten into Columbus Police headquarters, which was locked by handcuffs. Police inside deployed pepper spray as protesters streamed in. pic.twitter.com/0yx5vcURY6 — The Lantern (@TheLantern) April 14, 2021

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted Monday night, writing, "We share the frustrations over police killings of unarmed Black men, and we support nonviolent protests. That does not include breaking into public buildings or violence against officers. Let me be clear: Violence and destruction will not be tolerated."

We share the frustrations over police killings of unarmed Black men, and we support nonviolent protests. That does not include breaking into public buildings or violence against officers. Let me be clear: Violence and destruction will not be tolerated. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) April 14, 2021

There is damage to the front door of the building, police said.