State

Police: 1 dead after being shot by an officer in southeast Columbus

Columbus police said officers initially were called to the scene for a disturbance.
Credit: WBNS-TV
The scene where a police officer shot someone after responding to a disturbance call on Legion Lane in Columbus on April 20, 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being shot by an officer on the southeast side of the city, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for a disturbance.

The person who was shot was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

Police confirmed the person died at the hospital.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation said it is responding to the shooting.

Additional information was not immediately available.