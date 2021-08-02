Pandemic Unemployment Assistance again available to thousands of Ohioans

About 134,000 residents have been waiting for further help since the program ended in December.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over 100,000 Ohioans can again receive federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance after the state upgraded its system over the weekend.

About 134,000 residents have been waiting to receive Pandemic Unemployment Benefits since the program expired in December. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services completed required upgrades that also allow Ohioans to submit new PUA applications.

“Time has been of the essence as we worked to implement the programming necessary to provide these benefits,” ODJFS Director Kimberly Henderson said. “Those eligible will receive all benefits they are entitled to, in addition to the new weekly $300 supplemental payments available to all unemployment insurance beneficiaries through recent federal legislation.”

The new legislation provides a maximum of 11 weeks of PUA, or 50 weeks total, for eligible residents. Affected individuals have been notified and can log into their accounts, file claims, and receive payments.