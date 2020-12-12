The two teens were initially reported missing on November 26 and 27.

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A missing Painesville teen was found dead in Nevada last week.

The body of 15-year-old Kathryn McGuire was brought to Dignity Health Saint Rose Hospital in Henderson, Nevada on December 8. She was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

She was initially reported missing by Painesville Police on November 26.

McGuire, was one of two teens believed to have runaway together on November 26. The second missing teen, 15-year-old Haylie Vance, was found safe in Long Beach California on December 4.

When Vance was located in California, she told authorities she and McGuire willingly left the state of Ohio with their friend, 19-year-old Aaron Larkin. The trio had reportedly been in the state for approximately six days.

Larkin, who was also reported missing, was with McGuire in Nevada and is currently being detained by Henderson Police pending an investigation.