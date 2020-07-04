TOLEDO, Ohio — While we are all cooped inside the house, emotions, anxieties and stress start taking a toll on our mental health. Throughout social media, you can see people coping in different ways; maybe starting a project around the house, cooking or practicing art skills.

But apparently, according to a nationwide survey conducted by Alcohol.org, some are drinking in order to deal with their emotions. In fact, one-third of respondents said they believe they will drink more than usual while in self-isolation.

The organization behind the survey, a provider of treatment resources and everything linked to alcohol abuse and rehabilitation, conducted a study of 3,000 employees working from home across the U.S. to find out how many are using their new office set up as an excuse to drink.

In Ohio, 22% of respondents admitted to drinking while working remotely, a lower statistic than the national average of 32%.

Broken down by state, the survey revealed that 67% of residents of Hawaii are the most likely to drink at home during working hours, while Arkansans are the least likely at 8%.

When you're confined to your home with less work to do than usual, it can be tempting to grab a glass – or bottle – of your favorite wine, the survey concluded. In fact, 35% of Americans say they are likely to drink more alcohol while self-isolating.

It seems many of us are prepared for the worst when it comes to alcohol as one-fifth of Americans say they have stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation. Broken down, men were more prepared in this regard with 27% saying they have stockpiled booze, as compared to just 15% of women.

Many drinkers have that one drink they turn to in stressful times and it seems beer is the most likely drink to be consumed in self-isolation, with 38% saying this is the case. This was followed by cocktails (26%), wine (21%) and straight spirits (15%).

