Youth hunters bag nearly 1,500 wild turkeys in Ohio

Ohio DNR credits good weather for successful two-day event.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kids around Ohio made the wild turkey hunting season a successful one, with youth hunters harvesting 1,473 birds.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released the figure Tuesday. The organization said above-average temperatures during the two-day season led to plenty of activity.

Youth hunters 17 and younger were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult. As of April 18, the Division of Wildlife issued 6,978 youth wild turkey permits, which can be used throughout the spring 2021 season.

Ohio has two zones for spring wild turkey hunting; the south zone and northeast zone. Hunting dates are April 24-May 2 in the south, and May 1-9 in the northeast.