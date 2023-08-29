Ohio woman missing after being released from jail in Virginia

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amanda Marshall, 35, is asked to call (804) 501-5000.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Family members say Amanda Marshall, 35, went missing after being released from jail in Virginia.

Marshall served eight months before her sentence ended on Aug. 22 at Henrico County Jail in Virginia, her family said. She's originally from Bellefontaine, about 50 miles northwest of Columbus. Family members living in northwest Ohio reached out to WTOL 11, concerned about her disappearance.

Family members say the jail asked them to send transportation to take Marshall to the Virginia Probation and Parole Office. She instead opted to walk the one-mile distance and was supposed to call when she arrived. But that call never came.

According to her family, surveillance cameras showed Marshall leaving the jail toward the probation office.

"She’s a good person loving and caring and made a mistake served her time and was so ready to get home and rekindle her relationship with her kids and rest of the family," Joshua Liam Foulk, Marshall's nephew, wrote in a social media message to WTOL 11.

Family members told WTOL 11 police say Marshall's disappearance is suspicious. They're asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call (804) 501-5000. Tips can also be anonymous through Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Information can also be reported using the P3 Tips app or online at p3tips.com.

