Ohio Vax-2-School contest doubles prize money

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery are doubling the prize money in the state's Vax-2-School vaccine lottery.
The announcement was made Friday to increase the total purse to $2 million in scholarships. Eligibility requirements were also adjusted to allow children as young as 5 years old to enter should they become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We are hearing promising news following the clinical trial and safety data submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by Pfizer for their COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds,” Vanderhoff said. “In anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine being authorized for children as young as 5 in the near future, we have decided to broaden the Ohio Vax-2-School program to include this age group, should they become eligible for vaccines.”
Starting Monday, Oct. 4, Ohioans 12-25 years old can enter online or by phone at 1-833-427-5634 to win of 150 $10,000 scholarships, or one of five $100,000 grand prize scholarships. The scholarships can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school or career program level.