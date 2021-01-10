Ohio Vax-2-School contest doubles prize money

The age requirement to enter to win scholarships could be as young as 5 if vaccines are approved for that age group.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Lottery are doubling the prize money in the state's Vax-2-School vaccine lottery.

The announcement was made Friday to increase the total purse to $2 million in scholarships. Eligibility requirements were also adjusted to allow children as young as 5 years old to enter should they become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are hearing promising news following the clinical trial and safety data submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by Pfizer for their COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds,” Vanderhoff said. “In anticipation of a COVID-19 vaccine being authorized for children as young as 5 in the near future, we have decided to broaden the Ohio Vax-2-School program to include this age group, should they become eligible for vaccines.”