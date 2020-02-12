New Ohio unemployment claimants required to conduct work-search activities

Work-search requirements have been in effect in Ohio for decades but were waived on March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans who apply for unemployment benefits on or after Dec. 6 will be required to conduct work-search activities, leaders with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) announced Wednesday.

Work-search requirements have been in effect in Ohio for decades but were waived on March 16 by Section 19 of H.B. 197 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this section is soon set to expire.

Work-search requirements will be waived for individuals quarantined or isolated by order of a medical professional, local health authority or employer, per the Governor’s Executive Order.

“This will apply to new claims only, and we are providing as much flexibility as possible to claimants,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “In addition, it’s important to remember that work-search activities can be conducted virtually – and they should be conducted virtually, to the extent that this is possible, given the current high numbers of COVID-19 cases.”



Allowable work-search activities can include anything from applying for a job to posting a resume on OhioMeansJobs.com.

On any given day, OhioMeansJobs.com lists more than 100,000 job openings, and more than half pay more than $50,000 per year.

Individuals will have their work-search requirement met if they are members in good standing with a union hiring hall that refers its members to jobs.

In addition, for those in approved school or training, their work-search requirement may be considered met if they are attending all classes and making satisfactory progress.