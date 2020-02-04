OHIO, USA — Unemployment numbers in Ohio are at an all-time high after many businesses were asked to closed their doors due to the coronavirus.

State and federal leaders have been working to make adjustments to the system in an effort to help industries most impacted by the virus. But, what if you are self-employed? Can you now collect unemployment benefits?

The answer is: not yet.

New legislation signed on March 27 creates three new federal programs for Americans who lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, these programs are not available for Ohioans, and many other Americans, just yet. Leaders with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said that, like other states, they are waiting for further guidance from the Department of Labor and are working to get these programs operational as soon as possible.

Once they are up and running, retroactive benefits will be provided.

One of these programs, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, is specifically for independent contractors and those who are self-employed, who currently can't work due to COVID-19 but do not qualify for other forms of unemployment benefits.

Unlike regular benefits, which rely on employers' reported earnings for each employee quarterly, PUA relies on individual income tax records and proof of employment provided by claimants.

Here are all three federal unemployment programs created in response to COVID-19:

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program - PUA will provide up to 39 weeks of benefits to self-employed workers, 1099 tax filers and some other individuals who previously were not eligible for unemployment benefits. The benefit amount will be similar to traditional unemployment benefits, plus an additional $600 per week. The program's effective date is Jan. 27 through Dec. 31.

PUA will provide up to 39 weeks of benefits to self-employed workers, 1099 tax filers and some other individuals who previously were not eligible for unemployment benefits. The benefit amount will be similar to traditional unemployment benefits, plus an additional $600 per week. The program's effective date is Jan. 27 through Dec. 31. The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program - FPUC will provide an additional $600 per week to existing benefit amounts for those in both the "regular" unemployment program and the PUA program. The average unemployment benefit in Ohio is currently about $380 a week. The FPUC program began on March 29; benefits will be retroactive to that date.

FPUC will provide an additional $600 per week to existing benefit amounts for those in both the "regular" unemployment program and the PUA program. The average unemployment benefit in Ohio is currently about $380 a week. The FPUC program began on March 29; benefits will be retroactive to that date. The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program - PEUC will provide up to 13 weeks of additional benefits for Ohioans who exhaust their maximum 26 weeks of unemployment benefits. This program also began on March 29.

ODJFS posts daily tips on Twitter for those who have questions regarding unemployment in the state.

We will provide information on how Ohioans can apply for these programs as soon as it becomes available.

