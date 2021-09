OSHP tweeted on Friday that Trooper Gable from the Batavia Post, near Cincinnati, was working stationary patrol when he came across a stray dog.

BATAVIA, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has welcomed a new friend to his family.

Gable took the dog to a local shelter, hoping she would be reunited with her owner, but no one claimed her.

After finding out the dog was not claimed by anyone, Gable adopted her and named her Zoey.