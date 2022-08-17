Volunteer firefighter task force looks to help tackle volunteer firefighter challenges

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said more than 11 million people in Ohio rely on emergency services. But, departments are spread thin and stressed.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Ohio's Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service is trying to find long-term solutions to problems that volunteer fire departments have been plagued with for years: recruitment, retention, equipment and finances.

The group is traveling to all four corners of Ohio to gather input. They held a meeting Wednesday afternoon at Perrysburg's Penta Career Center.

State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said more than 11 million people in Ohio rely on emergency services. Every single one of those calls needs to be answered, but departments are spread thin and stressed.

Reardon and others in the Perrysburg crowd emphasized the need for departments to grow while also keeping firefighters around.

Reardon said the average age of Ohio firefighters is 52 to 53 years old, but many are having to stay beyond when they want to retire due to low recruitment.

"They've done 25 or 30 years with their department but a lot of them are staying around because there's not enough young people coming out, there's not new blood coming into those stations to keep them energized and keep them going," he said. "That's a big concern because in general people just aren't volunteering the same way that they used to in decades past."

Gov. Mike DeWine created the task force in April 2021.

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.