Ohio Task Force 1 to help search and rescue efforts in Kentucky

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear initially warned Sunday that the state’s overall death toll from the tornadoes could exceed 100.

VANDALIA, Ohio — An Ohio search and rescue team is going to Kentucky to help with search and rescue efforts after a deadly tornado outbreak.

Ohio Task Force 1, based out of Vandalia, near Dayton said 45 of its members, comprised of search specialists and canine search teams, were activated on Sunday.

The exact location of where Ohio Task Force 1 will help is still being determined.

“We actually received very little warning, but at about 4:00 pm today there was an official activation given for us to respond to Western Kentucky,” said Phil Sinewe, the spokesperson for Ohio Task Force 1.

“I don't have a lot of details. Indiana Task Force 1 is there at this candle factory, doing an extensive search there. There's a possibility that we're going to join them there. But there is also plenty of other damage on that side of the state that we could be going to multiple locations," he said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear initially warned Sunday that the state’s overall death toll from the tornadoes that hit the state Friday night could exceed 100.

Sinewe says the will bring the unit’s entire cache of equipment, which includes cutting and breaking tools, search tools, listening devices, and supplies for the team to eat and drink.