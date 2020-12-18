x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

State

Ohio State tallies hundreds more instances of abuse by Dr. Strauss

The school disclosed the data this week under the federal Clery Act.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University's latest campus crime data tallies hundreds more instances of alleged decades-old sexual misconduct by a team doctor who worked there for two decades.

Several hundred men allege Richard Strauss abused them.

The school says about 2,200 instances of fondling and 127 instances of rape attributed to Strauss came to light in 2018 and 2019, including through lawsuits and a law firm investigation for the university.

It disclosed the data this week under the federal Clery Act.

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him. The university has reached nearly $47 million in settlements for 185 plaintiffs. More lawsuits are pending. 

RELATED: Ohio State, more survivors finalize settlements in Strauss case

RELATED: Ohio State releases yearly data about crime on campus; reports of rapes, assaults increase