Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dies of coronavirus complications

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During his news conference on Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine started the briefing with the news that an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has died from COVID-19.
OSHP Trooper Bradley Huffman died after complications of coronavirus on Wednesday. He was hospitalized about two weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19.
Huffman worked with the Piqua post's commercial standards unit and was a 23-year patrol veteran. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He leaves behind three children, Cody, Taylor and Dylan.
DeWine said Huffman was described by his fellow members as a "rock for everyone to lean on" and someone who would drop what he was doing to help the community he served.
"Fran and I extend our deepest sympathy to his family," DeWine said.