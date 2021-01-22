x
Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dies of coronavirus complications

Gov. Mike DeWine opened Thursday's briefing by honoring Trooper Bradley Huffman, a 23-year veteran of OSHP and an Army vet.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — During his news conference on Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine started the briefing with the news that an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has died from COVID-19. 

OSHP Trooper Bradley Huffman died after complications of coronavirus on Wednesday. He was hospitalized about two weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19.

Huffman worked with the Piqua post's commercial standards unit and was a 23-year patrol veteran.  He was a U.S. Army veteran. 

He leaves behind three children, Cody, Taylor and Dylan. 

DeWine said Huffman was described by his fellow members as a "rock for everyone to lean on" and someone who would drop what he was doing to help the community he served. 

"Fran and I extend our deepest sympathy to his family," DeWine said. 