Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper dies of coronavirus complications

Gov. Mike DeWine opened Thursday's briefing by honoring Trooper Bradley Huffman, a 23-year veteran of OSHP and an Army vet.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During his news conference on Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine started the briefing with the news that an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper has died from COVID-19.

OSHP Trooper Bradley Huffman died after complications of coronavirus on Wednesday. He was hospitalized about two weeks ago after testing positive for COVID-19.

Huffman worked with the Piqua post's commercial standards unit and was a 23-year patrol veteran. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves behind three children, Cody, Taylor and Dylan.

DeWine said Huffman was described by his fellow members as a "rock for everyone to lean on" and someone who would drop what he was doing to help the community he served.