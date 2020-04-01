MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — To prevent what appears to be a common excuse, a sheriff's office in Ohio posted a "public service announcement" for people who borrow other people's pants.

"Prior to wearing someone else's pants, please remove all drugs, drug paraphernalia, stolen property, or any other illegal items the 'owner' of the pants may have left behind," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

"'These are not my pants,' is not an affirmative defense," the post reads.

The post on Thursday has been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Millions of Americans make weight loss their New Years' resolution — How a Perrysburg clinic can help you

Teens charged for spray painting incidents in Bowling Green