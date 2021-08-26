Ohio politicians react to attack on Kabul airport

Russia's Foreign Ministry gave the first official casualty count, noting that at least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Two suicide bombers and gunmen targeted crowds Thursday near the Kabul airport, as thousands rush to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Russia's Foreign Ministry gave the first official casualty count, noting that at least 13 people were killed and 15 wounded.

A U.S. official told the Associated Press that several U.S. Marines were killed in the blast and a number of others wounded. The Pentagon has not released the number of those impacted but did confirm Thursday afternoon that some service members were killed.

According to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, one of the blasts was near an airport entrance and another was either at or near the Baron Hotel, which is just a short distance from that gate.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

The U.S. official claimed that the attack was "definitely believed" to have been carried out by the Islamic State group.

In the hours following the attack, several northwest Ohio leaders went public with their reactions. You can read their comments below.

SEN. ROB PORTMAN (R-OH)

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) sent the following tweet late Thursday morning:

As I hear reports of multiple terrorist attacks outside Kabul airport, I pray for the continued safety of our troops and diplomats. These horrific attacks against our troops & innocent Afghans is reprehensible but should not stop our mission of evacuating our citizens and allies."

As I hear reports of multiple terrorist attacks outside Kabul airport, I pray for the continued safety of our troops and diplomats. These horrific attacks against our troops & innocent Afghans is reprehensible but should not stop our mission of evacuating our citizens and allies. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 26, 2021

He later tweeted again, saying:

"As reports of US casualties come in from the cowardly terrorist attacks in Kabul we keep the brave service members and their families in our prayers as they work to complete their mission under impossible circumstances."

As reports of US casualties come in from the cowardly terrorist attacks in Kabul we keep the brave service members and their families in our prayers as they work to complete their mission under impossible circumstances. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 26, 2021

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH4)

On Twitter Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH4) released the following statement:

"God bless the brave American service men and women serving in Afghanistan. Pray that we get every American home as soon as possible."

God bless the brave American service men and women serving in Afghanistan.



Pray that we get every American home as soon as possible. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 26, 2021





REP. BOB LATTA (R-OH5)

Republican Rep. Bob Latta, who represents Ohio's 5th district of Findlay, Bowling Green, Napoleon, Sylvania, Defiance and Van Wert, released the following on Twitter Thursday:

"Horrible to hear the news of explosions in Kabul. Marcia and I are praying for those killed or injured. We are so very grateful to the men and women in our military that are trying to get US citizens and Afghan partners out of the country. God bless them."

Horrible to hear the news of explosions in Kabul. Marcia and I are praying for those killed or injured. We are so very grateful to the men and women in our military that are trying to get US citizens and Afghan partners out of the country. God bless them. https://t.co/zKBh6xmVSm — U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (@boblatta) August 26, 2021

MARCY KAPTUR (D-OH9)

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) released the following statement on the loss of American forces in Afghanistan.

“In the midst of unimaginable chaos, the U.S. military has been engaged in a heroic effort to swiftly evacuate as many people as possible amidst growing unrest in Afghanistan. The loss of American forces today is a tragedy beyond belief. These brave service members made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our citizens and allies. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones, and we pray for the safety of those still on the ground.”

MORE FROM WTOL