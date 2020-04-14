ORIENT, Ohio — Ohio National Guard medical personnel arrived at the Pickaway Correctional Institution Monday to provide support as the facility fights the spread of coronavirus.

A team of about 30 soldiers and airmen will assist for up to 60 days with triage support, taking temperatures, checking vital signs and other efforts that fall within their medical training.

“The medical staff at our prisons are working tirelessly to make sure the inmates get the best care possible,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The Pickaway Correctional Institution is currently experiencing a nursing staff shortage because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why I've asked the adjutant general to send medical assistance."

National Guard members will additionally provide care at the on-site long-term care center that houses older inmates and those with chronic illnesses.

In addition to the aid at Pickaway, the Ohio National Guard is temporarily supporting the medical staff at the Federal Correctional Institution Elkton in Columbiana County.

There are approximately 600 Ohio National Guard and Ohio Military Reserve members who are serving their communities by supporting humanitarian efforts at local food banks and warehouses, collaborating with regional partners to identify and develop alternate care sites to expand medical capacity and assisting in collection personal protective equipment (PPE).

