Ohio minimum wage increases to $8.80 per hour in 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's minimum wage is set to increase to $8.80 per hour for non-tipped employees, and $4.40 for tipped employees, on Jan. 1, 2021.

The current minimum wage in the state is $8.70 and $4.35 per hour for those employees respectively. The 2020 Ohio minimum wage applies to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $319,000 per year.

The Constitutional Amendment (II-34a) was passed by Ohioans in Nov. of 2006 states that the state's minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.

Ohio minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers for a 12-month period prior to Sept. This CPI-W increased by 1.4% from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2020.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $250,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2021 and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the wage is tied to the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25.