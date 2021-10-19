A visiting Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge on Tuesday rejected a defense motion to dismiss the case against Isiah Andrews.

CLEVELAND — A judge in Cleveland on Tuesday ordered a new trial for an 83-year-old man who had previously spent 45 years in prison in the murder of his wife.

A visiting Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge on Tuesday rejected a defense motion to dismiss the case against Isiah Andrews.

Andrews was released last year after another judge reversed his conviction in the 1974 killing of his wife, Regina, saying prosecutors at his 1975 trial failed to disclose information about another suspect.